TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010612 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Koinex, HBUS and Upbit. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $140.21 million and approximately $74.00 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02000447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00183058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00066495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117046 BTC.

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 140,308,916 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, HBUS, Bittrex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bitso, Zebpay, IDEX, Koinex, Crex24, Binance, Upbit and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

