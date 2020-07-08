Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 123,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,572. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.73.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

