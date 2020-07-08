Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. VTB Capital upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

