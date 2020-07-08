Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,760,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 41,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,314 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $2,468,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,031,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,298,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.16.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

