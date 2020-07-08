U and I Group (LON:UAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U and I Group (LON:UAI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.55)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:UAI remained flat at $GBX 79 ($0.97) during trading on Wednesday. 58,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 million and a PE ratio of 20.79. U and I Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.73 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 479.33 ($5.90). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on U and I Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

