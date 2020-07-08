Ubiq Reaches One Day Volume of $4,001.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $4,001.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

