Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Trading Down 33.7%

Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC) were down 33.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 4,251,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 1,374,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

