Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells $556,290.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $556,290.00.

Matthew K. Fust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 391,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,229,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

