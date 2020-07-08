UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UniFirst comprises 1.7% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of UniFirst worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,608. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

