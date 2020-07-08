Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $17.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Uniqure reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 623.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $190.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $475.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $177.44 million, with estimates ranging from $83.78 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QURE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,348. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.