Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 961,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,698. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

