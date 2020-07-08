USDQ (USDQ) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00011552 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $29.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00100727 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00341828 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 205.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048664 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002385 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012570 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,293 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

