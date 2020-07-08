Utrust (UTK) Price Up 32.4% This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $22.99 million and $5.25 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044754 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.31 or 0.04888047 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00032513 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002032 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars.

