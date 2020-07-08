Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,892,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,069,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.