Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,790,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,485 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,545. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

