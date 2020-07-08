Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 174.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,238,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $46,030,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,266,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,552,000. Finally, KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,720,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 1,487,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,441. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

