Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.77, 37,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 99,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

