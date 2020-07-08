Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $172.83. 749,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $176.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.