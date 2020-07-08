VIBE Hits Market Cap of $3.95 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 0% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $170,584.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.09 or 0.04897354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

