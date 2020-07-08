Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Trading Down 4%

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.20, approximately 154,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 23,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.1008772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

