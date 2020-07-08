Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Trading Down 4%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.20, approximately 154,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 23,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.1008772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

