VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,956 shares of company stock worth $18,018,611. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in VMware by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after buying an additional 92,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after buying an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 69.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.1% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after buying an additional 1,023,098 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,955 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $203,201,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,989. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

