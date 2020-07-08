Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.52, 50,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 106,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

