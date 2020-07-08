WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €36.50 ($41.01) and last traded at €37.10 ($41.69), 4,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.30 ($41.91).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSU. HSBC set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.17 million and a PE ratio of 23.13.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

