WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) Shares Down 0.7%

WCF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WCFB)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits.

