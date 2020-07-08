West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 3,757 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,369. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $182.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

