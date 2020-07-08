West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,275 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nike by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

Nike stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,632,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,092. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

