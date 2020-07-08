West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,982,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,403,880. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,641.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

