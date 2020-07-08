West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. 12,496,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,697,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

