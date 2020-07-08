West Branch Capital LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,829,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Amgen by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,244. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

