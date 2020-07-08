West Branch Capital LLC Has $749,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 12,507,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,041,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

