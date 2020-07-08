West Branch Capital LLC Has $870,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,342. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

