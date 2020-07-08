West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.33. 3,672,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,111. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

