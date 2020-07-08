West Branch Capital LLC Invests $533,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. West Branch Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 412.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.76. 23,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.