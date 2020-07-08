West Branch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.13. 2,781,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $169.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,005,938 shares of company stock valued at $159,969,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

