West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 5,945 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 13,573,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,552,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

