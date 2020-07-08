West Branch Capital LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.04. 3,290,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,951. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

