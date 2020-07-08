West Branch Capital LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,628,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,041,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. 422,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

