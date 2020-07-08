West Branch Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,906. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

