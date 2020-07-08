West Branch Capital LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Corning by 700.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

GLW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

