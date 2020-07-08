West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.37. 727,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,975. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

