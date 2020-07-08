Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after buying an additional 1,511,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,279,000 after acquiring an additional 881,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after acquiring an additional 837,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 686,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 833,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,782. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

