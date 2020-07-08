William H. Frist Sells 10,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TDOC traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $217.26. 2,245,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,916. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $225.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $329,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

