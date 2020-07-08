Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $204,313.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.27 or 0.04877749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016760 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

