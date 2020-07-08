Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.69) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

YCA stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 225 ($2.77). 267,450 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.67. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.75 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of $191.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.

