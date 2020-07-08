Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Announce -$3.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.02). Copa posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($5.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.77) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 513,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,456,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,259,000 after buying an additional 409,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,039,000 after buying an additional 293,675 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 724,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 200,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 487,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,733. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

