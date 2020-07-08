Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $917.20 million. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 2,333,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,790. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

