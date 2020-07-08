Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.47. Tripadvisor reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its position in Tripadvisor by 134.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 56,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 37.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,028 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,033 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 2,043,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.32. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

