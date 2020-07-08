Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $530.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.01 million and the highest is $535.10 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $608.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 346,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,743,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.