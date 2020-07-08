Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will report $134.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $123.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $569.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.00 million to $572.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $535.08 million, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $544.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 135.4% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $24,272,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 299,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

