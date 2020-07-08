Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $547.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $565.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $639.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

CW traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 516,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.